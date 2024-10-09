David Paja Purchases 150,000 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £145,500 ($190,420.10).

COA traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 97.20 ($1.27). 1,855,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,958.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.78. Coats Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.30 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

COA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

