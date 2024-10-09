Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,934 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Target stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. The stock had a trading volume of 610,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,092. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.23 and a one year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

