Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 455 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.17. The company had a trading volume of 216,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.42 and a 200 day moving average of $266.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.22.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

