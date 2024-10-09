Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 999 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GS traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $501.99. 461,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,626. The company has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

