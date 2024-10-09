Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $20,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,501,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 785,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 745,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after acquiring an additional 129,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,071,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 17,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,375. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

