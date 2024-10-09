Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.57 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

BBHY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,541 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3131 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

