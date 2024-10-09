Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $15.06 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.38. 47,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $639.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $590.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.21.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

