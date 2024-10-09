Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,800,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $235.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

