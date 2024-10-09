Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $25.31 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

