Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 107,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 130,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.06. The stock had a trading volume of 928,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

