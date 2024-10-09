Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.07. 156,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,818. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $574.28. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

