Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $128.28. The company had a trading volume of 248,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,635. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.