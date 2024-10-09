Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.77 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

