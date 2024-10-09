Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 870,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,628. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

