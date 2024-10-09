Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,128 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,473,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $493.32. 759,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,880. The company has a market cap of $218.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
