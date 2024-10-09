Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 172,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 78,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,788,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,905,000 after acquiring an additional 216,392 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

CALF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 782,197 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

