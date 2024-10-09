Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $204.17 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.56 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $161.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,674,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 594.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,850,000 after buying an additional 90,467 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.