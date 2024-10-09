Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $226.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $225.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DECK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.56 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.0 %

DECK stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,886. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,756,760.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after buying an additional 163,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $91,674,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 594.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,850,000 after buying an additional 90,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

