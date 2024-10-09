Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $159.63 and last traded at $160.37. 448,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,255,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.81.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Specifically, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $204.17 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.