Decred (DCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.71 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $12.02 or 0.00019720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $196.69 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,372.04 or 0.40000572 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,369,972 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

