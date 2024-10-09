DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 59.3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar.

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00071182 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006965 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,308.62 or 0.39989960 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.