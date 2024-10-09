Degen (DEGEN) Trading 27.4% Higher This Week

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Degen has a market capitalization of $128.43 million and $47.25 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Degen has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Degen alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.00254592 BTC.

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01036272 USD and is up 26.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $33,262,810.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.