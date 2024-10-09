Degen Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43.82 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $130.43 million and approximately $43.82 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00254952 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01036272 USD and is up 26.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $33,262,810.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

