Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.57 and last traded at $122.53. 1,865,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 10,556,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,825,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.