Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 55,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,910,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DML shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a C$3.75 price target on Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.38.

Denison Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,412.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

