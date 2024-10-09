Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
