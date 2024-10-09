Destra Network (DSYNC) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Destra Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Destra Network has a market cap of $144.52 million and $609,490.04 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Destra Network Token Profile

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,455,480.7466526 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.1565692 USD and is down -3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $804,546.07 traded over the last 24 hours."

