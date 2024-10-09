Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €6.23 ($6.85) and traded as high as €6.38 ($7.01). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €6.27 ($6.89), with a volume of 4,338,545 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 1.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.90 and its 200-day moving average is €6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.77.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
