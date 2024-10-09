Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.58 ($41.30) and last traded at €38.11 ($41.88). Approximately 1,448,506 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.20 ($41.98).

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.