Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.87 and traded as high as C$6.73. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 6,512 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$427.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.87.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094737 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

