Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 390,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average session volume of 62,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Diamcor Mining Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

