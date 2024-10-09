DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
