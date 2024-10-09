DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $244.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.62.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $205.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

