DigiByte (DGB) Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $111.29 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,578.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.93 or 0.00529782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00106885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00247331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00030023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00072736 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,296,947,240 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

