DigiByte (DGB) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $113.63 million and $1.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get DigiByte alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00524722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00245598 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00073238 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,295,878,521 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.