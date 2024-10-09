Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 19,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42.
About Digital Health Acquisition
Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.
