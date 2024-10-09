Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.99 ($0.05). Approximately 135,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 128,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of £5.01 million, a PE ratio of -83.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

