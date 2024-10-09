DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 164,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 394,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

DIH Holding US Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

