Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

