Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

