Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Ponce Financial Group worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ponce Financial Group by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $262.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ponce Financial Group Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.