Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 199,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. 52,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,007. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

