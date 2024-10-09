Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Decreased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.1% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

