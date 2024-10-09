Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.22 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 14777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,710,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,827 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,760,000 after purchasing an additional 356,613 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,240,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,330,000 after purchasing an additional 257,467 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 106.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,231 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

