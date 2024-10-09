Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stock Position Boosted by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,366,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 146,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFLV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.83. 13,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,983. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.