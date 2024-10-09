Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 202,952 call options on the company. This is an increase of 981% compared to the typical volume of 18,775 call options.

NYSEARCA:YINN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $2,282,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

