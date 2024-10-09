Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.32. Approximately 193,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 261,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

