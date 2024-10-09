Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

