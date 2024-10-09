Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 28577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.02.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DIV. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Royalty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
