Diversified Trust Co Acquires 163 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $517.76 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.91 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.13.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.00.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

